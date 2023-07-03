GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,707 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 11,230.8% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 26.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 75,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

