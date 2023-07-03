CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $305,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,336,000.

BATS NULV opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

