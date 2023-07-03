CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,400 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $56.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.