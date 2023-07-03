CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $389,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

