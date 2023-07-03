Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $171.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

