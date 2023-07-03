International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,889 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE IBM opened at $133.81 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.