Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 25,354 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. grew its position in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

