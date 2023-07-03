CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $110.02 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

