Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 578 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,406 shares of company stock worth $18,200,490. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE EW opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

