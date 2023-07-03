Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 9,647 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $113.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.