Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.