CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,651,000 after acquiring an additional 300,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VSS stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

