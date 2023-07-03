Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 193.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3,885.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

