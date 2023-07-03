PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383,774 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

