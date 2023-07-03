Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Workiva were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $101.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.14. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

