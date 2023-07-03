Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

NYSE BFAM opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

