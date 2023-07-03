Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

Shares of MAR opened at $183.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $184.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.