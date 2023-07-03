Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.79 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

