Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.95.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $322.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

