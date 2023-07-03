Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

