Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 23,214 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

