Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.69% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $750,888.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,573 shares of company stock worth $6,812,758 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.