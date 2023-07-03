Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,899 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Medpace worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $240.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $207.57. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

