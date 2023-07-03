Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,083 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at $8,812,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 306.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 756,142 shares during the period.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $11.84 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Articles

