Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,556 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of Qualys worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.42. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

