PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PDD were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. HSBC cut their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.