Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.2 %

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

TTWO stock opened at $147.16 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

