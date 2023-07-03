Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.41% of Herc worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Herc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Herc by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,105,000 after purchasing an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Herc Stock Up 0.7 %

HRI opened at $136.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.