Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.62 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

