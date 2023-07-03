Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $54.70 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

