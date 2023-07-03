Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after acquiring an additional 237,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

