Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 4,919 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.60 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

