Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TY. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 64.9% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 42,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 102.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of TY opened at $27.42 on Monday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

