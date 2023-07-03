Tiaa Fsb Has $620,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,139.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,233.61 and a 52-week high of $2,144.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,047.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,742.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,323 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,416. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

