Tiaa Fsb Sells 278 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novartis were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $100.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

