Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE BIP opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.31 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

