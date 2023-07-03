Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $113.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

