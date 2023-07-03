Critical Survey: AutoNation (NYSE:AN) vs. AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and AUTO1 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 4.90% 61.01% 13.48% AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AutoNation and AUTO1 Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 2 1 4 0 2.29 AUTO1 Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

AutoNation currently has a consensus price target of $153.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.97%. AUTO1 Group has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 104.81%. Given AUTO1 Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AUTO1 Group is more favorable than AutoNation.

This table compares AutoNation and AUTO1 Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $26.99 billion 0.28 $1.38 billion $24.58 6.70 AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of AutoNation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoNation beats AUTO1 Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About AUTO1 Group

(Free Report)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.