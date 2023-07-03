Comparing Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) & Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) and Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Corning 6.66% 13.99% 5.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Corning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.36 $1.26 million $0.09 125.78 Corning $14.19 billion 2.10 $1.32 billion $1.06 33.06

Analyst Ratings

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics. Corning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Interlink Electronics and Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corning 0 2 8 0 2.80

Interlink Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Corning has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Interlink Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Corning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corning beats Interlink Electronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Falcon, Pyrex, and Axygen brands. Corning Incorporated was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

