Head-To-Head Review: Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) vs. Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tencent and Angi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent N/A N/A N/A $2.34 18.21 Angi $1.85 billion 0.90 -$128.45 million ($0.22) -15.00

Analyst Ratings

Tencent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tencent and Angi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 0 0 0 N/A Angi 0 3 6 0 2.67

Angi has a consensus price target of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 77.27%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than Tencent.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent N/A N/A N/A Angi -5.97% -8.38% -4.62%

Summary

Tencent beats Angi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent

(Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, digital assets management, etc.; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Angi

(Free Report)

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments online, connect with service professionals. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com brands. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

