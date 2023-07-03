Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Critical Comparison

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Franco-Nevada and U.S. GoldMining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 2 4 0 2.43 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus price target of $174.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than U.S. GoldMining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 53.87% 10.58% 10.26% U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Franco-Nevada and U.S. GoldMining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 20.81 $700.60 million $3.51 40.63 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats U.S. GoldMining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

