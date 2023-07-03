Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXW – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bannix Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Bannix Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Bannix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

