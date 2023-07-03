Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNRG opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

