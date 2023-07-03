Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blade Air Mobility

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $36,209.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,427,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $36,209.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 12,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $37,628.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,486,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,631 shares of company stock valued at $429,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 788,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 104,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,127,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

