Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Rises By 60.0%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BioPlus Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $10.65 on Monday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 23.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 167,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 555,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.