iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in June

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,857,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 898,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 162,202 shares during the period.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.