Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) vs. Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbus and Voestalpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $61.92 billion 1.85 $4.47 billion $1.14 31.70 Voestalpine $18.99 billion N/A $1.11 billion N/A N/A

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 2 4 4 0 2.20 Voestalpine 2 2 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airbus and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Airbus currently has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.02%. Voestalpine has a consensus price target of $26.54, indicating a potential upside of 276.45%. Given Airbus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than Voestalpine.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 5.95% 32.11% 2.94% Voestalpine N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Airbus has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Airbus pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Airbus beats Voestalpine on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

(Free Report)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Voestalpine

(Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

