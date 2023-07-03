Comparing FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) & United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and FTAI Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 17.65% 36.77% 10.74% FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Rentals and FTAI Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $11.64 billion 2.63 $2.11 billion $31.18 14.28 FTAI Aviation $909.44 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

91.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United Rentals and FTAI Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 3 2 7 0 2.33 FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Rentals currently has a consensus target price of $419.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given United Rentals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe United Rentals is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

United Rentals beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, at auctions, and directly to manufacturers. The company operates a network of 1,521 rental locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

