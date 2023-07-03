Reviewing Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orion Group and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orion Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.52%. Southland has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.52%. Given Orion Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Southland.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $748.32 million 0.12 -$12.61 million ($0.63) -4.46 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Orion Group and Southland’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southland has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Orion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group -2.78% -10.36% -4.01% Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66%

Summary

Southland beats Orion Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities, as well as building or rehabilitating public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the develops fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers elevated concrete pouring for columns, elevated beams, and structural walls; and light commercial services comprising slabs, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

