58,728 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.13% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth $250,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

